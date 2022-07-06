ASHTABULA — Kids for Positive Change filmed its second season of the “Kids for Positive Change” (KPC) TV series last week at WQLN PBS.
The series features kids from Ashtabula County and New York City, who are working together to inspire their peers to take positive action for the planet, said series creator and writer, Camille Licate of Ashtabula.
“Season two focuses on climate change and takes viewers across the globe, through different climates, to learn about different people, plants and animals and how they are impacted,” she said. “Contributors like deforestation, plastic pollution, fossil fuels, fast fashion, food waste, pesticides, and industrial agriculture — all of which are connected to climate change.”
Most importantly, the series teaches viewers how they can take positive action to curb climate change and be the change, Licate said.
Ashtabula natives, community members and Ashtabula-based foundations were instrumental in the making of the season 2.
Series Director Molly T. Taylor, of Ashtabula , has been with the KPC Team since its start in 2017.
“I’m very proud of the kids as they’ve grown into a true team of youth change makers, as they’ve grown with the series.” she said.
Series Production Coordinator Tonya Forshey, of Ashtabula, used her talents to create original props for the series and has coordinated the full production.
Ashtabula residents Emily and Bill Licate, Rosemary Timonere, Linda Coblitz and Peter Zohos provided exceptional support in making the series a success, Licate said.
Richmond Transportation in Ashtabula provided transportation to and from WQLN Studios, and Carlisle’s Home Store in the Ashtabula Harbor designed the Kids for Positive Change wardrobe.
The Kids for Positive Change series was made possible through generous grants from Robert S. Morrison Foundation, Ashtabula Foundation, The Kendall Foundation and an anonymous donor.
“The Kids for Positive Change series is a true testament of a community of people coming together to create impactful change,” Camille Licate said. “Special thanks to all involved, especially the KPC Team of kids and their parents for making the dream of filming the Kids for Positive Change series at WQLN PBS a reality.”
Kids for Positive Change season 1, which was filmed in 2021, will be airing on WQLN PBS this year, followed by season 2 in early 2023.
