ASHTBULA — Kids for Positive Change is celebrating five years of reaching, teaching and inspiring kids to take positive action for animals, people, and the planet.
In February 2017, founder of Kids for Positive Change and Ashtabula native, Camille Licate, launched the initial Kids for Positive Change environmental education classroom program with Ashtabula Area City Schools.
Throughout the last five years, Kids for Positive Change students, from Ashtabula County, have successfully completed a multitude of classroom-community action projects.
Perhaps her mother, Emily Licate of Ashtabula, described Camille best — “She’s always doing something, learning something.”
Kids for Positive Change student-led accomplishments:
• 2017: Community beach cleanup on International Coastal Cleanup Day.
• 2018: The Last Plastic Straw Campaign; speaking at Ashtabula City Council Meetings; filmed the first Kids for Positive Change television series episode at Grand River Nature Conservancy, in Rock Creek.
• 2019: Presented the Earthbench for a Better World project to Dr. Jane Goodall at the Roots & Shoots student showcase in Chicago, IL; The Last Plastic Bag Campaign; speaking at Ashtabula City Council Meetings; filmed the second Kids for Positive Change television series episode at the Ashtabula County District Library.
• 2020: Launched the Sending Love from Ashtabula to Australia Campaign.
• 2021: Kids for Positive Change television series, featuring kids from Ashtabula County, aired on the following PBS stations: WNIT, Michigan, PBS 12 Colorado, WUNC, North Carolina and WNYE, New York City.
“We’ve packed a lot of positive action into the last five years, and we are just getting started,” Licate said. “I’m so proud of our Ashtabula County kids! They are true youth change makers and leaders.”
Licate’s goal for the next five years is to empower Ashtabula County students to take positive action for animals, people and the planet, through the Kids for Positive Change program,she said.
Looking to the future, Kids for Positive Change will continue as a television series, along with teacher/student resources that will launch online at PBS Learning Media this year.
Licate is creating video modules of Kids for Positive Change classroom programs, with help from Ashtabula County students and educators, to make the program accessible to all schools, starting in Ashtabula County, then statewide and nationwide.
She is also writing the second season of the Kids for Positive Change television series, which will feature children from Ashtabula County.
Licate said she is grateful for Robert S. Morrison Foundation, Martha Holden Jennings Foundation, After School Discovery, Ashtabula Area City Schools, LEADERship Ashtabula County, Ashtabula County District Library, Ashtabula City Council, Bissell Nature Center, Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots and former state Rep. John Patterson, for their strong support of the Kids for Positive Change program.
“A huge thank you to the Ashtabula Community, parents, teachers and administrators for showering Kids for Positive Change with support and guidance,” Licate said. “And, of course, a very special thank you to the kids! As Kids for Positive Change celebrates five years, I celebrate all of you!”
