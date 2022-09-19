ASHTABULA — Now in its sixth year, 40 people showed up Saturday to help Kids for Positive Change clean up Walnut Beach.
“In three hours, we picked up 70 pounds of trash,” said Camille Licate, organizer and founder of Kids for Positive Change. “Cigarette butts ‘won’ with a total of 1,091 cigarette butts collected, followed by 515 tiny pieces of plastic and 316 pieces of styrofoam.”
The number of plastic straws was down from previous years, at 101 collected.
“We also had community members, on their boat, clear seven tires and some trash from the sandbar,” Licate said.
Joining the The Kids for Positive Change Team, who star in the Kids for Positive Change television series, were Ashtabula Area City school teachers, Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere, students from Saint John School and Ashtabula Area City Schools, families, repeat volunteers and lots of new volunteers.
“We appreciate the Kids for Positive Change organizing this cleanup each year and the volunteers who help with the effort,” Timonere said. “If we all continue to contribute where we can, it makes a big difference.”
Licate thanked all of the community members who carved out time to help keep Lake Erie shores trash free.
“Please remember to skip plastic straws, plastic bags and plastic bottles and use reusable straws, bags and bottles,” she said. “The solution is less pollution, and together, our Ashtabula community is making a positive difference.”
