The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a nationwide recall for Kidde smoke detectors that have failed to alert consumers to a fire.
Specifically, the CPSC recalled the Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms. The agency recommends replacing them to fix the problem.
About 226,000 alarms were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers from May 2019 through September 2020 for between $10 and $70.
The recalled units are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms. Only alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall. The model number is printed on the back of the alarm.
Here are the details:
• Model 2040-DSR, smoke alarm
• Model 2050-DS10, smoke alarm
• Model 2060-ASR, smoke alarm
• Model 2070-VDSCR, combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarm
• Model 2070-VASCR, combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarm
• Model 2070-VDSR, smoke alarm
• Model 2070-VASR, smoke alarm
Kidde is offering free replacements.
For more information, contact Kidde at 844-796-9972 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays or go to the Kidde website and click on “support” and “product alerts.”
