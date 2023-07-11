ASHTABULA — ACMC’s Premiere Fitness is bringing back a summer favorite — Kid Fit. These hour-long classes for children 6 to 13 years old incorporate exercise and nutrition in a safe, fun and non-intimidating environment.
The classes are designed to give children confidence in their physical abilities, increase motor skills, and give them a head start on understanding the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.
“Kid Fit has always been a popular summer class that we offer both at Premiere Fitness and at Lakeshore Park,” said Ashtabula County Medical Center Director of Wellness Initiatives June Parmarter. “Some children want to stay active, but do not enjoy sports. Kid Fit classes have a different activity each week. The classes are also good for children who struggle with their coordination, their weight, or making wise nutritional decisions.”
Since children are more likely to see results if everyone in the family adopts a healthy lifestyle, parents are encouraged to exercise as well.
Premiere Fitness offers a complimentary workout for parents during the Kid Fit class. Parents can take advantage of group fitness classes, free weights, resistance machines, cardio machines, and more.
ACMC pediatrician, Dr. Sampurna Shakya, said it is important to encourage pre-teens to become more active in group activities — like Kid Fit.
“The pre-teen years are when children begin the transition from child to adult. Their bodies are changing, but their minds are also developing new cognitive pathways. They are also experiencing changes in how they interact socially with their peers, family members, and others in their lives,” he said.
Classes like Kid Fit help children stay physically active, which not only improves their fitness, but helps with self-esteem.
“The lessons children can learn through these classes will last them a lifetime,” Shakya siad. “Most of all, they have fun while they are learning.”
Shakya will also visit classes occasionally to talk about health and nutrition issues.
Kid Fit classes are held at Premiere Fitness on Mondays and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and at Lake Shore Park on Saturdays at 9 a.m. (in the event of bad weather, the Saturday classes will be at Premiere Fitness).
The cost is $5 per class. Reduced pricing is available to families with more than one child participating. For children taking part in eight classes, the cost is $24.
Registration and payment should be made in advance of the first class. For more information, call Premiere Fitness at 440-998-3488 or visit www.ACMCHealth.org/KidFit.
