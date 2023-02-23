Kent State University President Todd Diacon (center left) and senior leadership visited the Ashtabula Campus and the Ashtabula Area College Committee on Monday, as the first stop on a week-long tour of the system’s regional campuses. Left to right, AACCI treasurer Mark Astorino, KSU VP Peggy Shadduck, AACCI member Doug Hladek, President Diacon, AACCI President Scott Wludyga, AACCI member Amanda Tirotta, Interim Dean Bill Ayres, KSU Provost Melody Tankersley.