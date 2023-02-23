aacci-diacon-visit-high-res.jpg

Kent State University President Todd Diacon (center left) and senior leadership visited the Ashtabula Campus and the Ashtabula Area College Committee on Monday, as the first stop on a week-long tour of the system’s regional campuses. Left to right, AACCI treasurer Mark Astorino, KSU VP Peggy Shadduck, AACCI member Doug Hladek, President Diacon, AACCI President Scott Wludyga, AACCI member Amanda Tirotta, Interim Dean Bill Ayres, KSU Provost Melody Tankersley.

ASHTABULA — Senior leadership from Kent State University visited KSU at Ashtabula Monday.

President Todd Diacon, Provost Melody Tankersley and Vice President for Regional Campuses Peggy Shadduck made Ashtabula the first stop on a week-long tour of Kent State’s seven regional campuses.

During their visit the president, provost, and vice president met with members of the Ashtabula Area College Committee, as well as with faculty and staff on the campus.

They shared updates on the current plans and challenges facing Kent State and got important insights from members of the College Committee on the role that Kent State Ashtabula plays in supporting communities in Ashtabula county.

The visit underscored Kent State’s commitment to, in President Diacon’s words, remaining “open and vibrant” in Ashtabula.

Those interested in visiting the Kent Ashtabula campus, go to: https://apply.kent.edu/portal/ahu_visits.

