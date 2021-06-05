ASHTABULA — Following the success of its initial three wines, Kent State University at Ashtabula’s Kent State Ashtabula Wines label is announcing the release of its newest vintage, Radiance.
Produced through a partnership with Laurello Vineyards, Radiance is a white wine blend made from Pinot Grigio, Muscat and Chardonnay grapes harvested from Markko Vineyards located in the Conneaut Creek valley.
Markko Vineyards is the award-winning vineyard and winery founded by the late Ohio winemaking pioneer, Arnulf “Arnie” Esterer, who died last year at the age of 88.
“Arnie Esterer was a big supporter of our wine program and our campus, so we are particularly excited that this wine contains grapes from the 2020 harvest at Markko Vineyards,” said Lori Lee, senior special assistant and wine degrees program liaison. “Radiance is a dry white blend crafted using different methods than Arnie’s approach to winemaking, but with grapes he was passionate about. It is crisp and unoaked with a smooth mouth feel.”
As part of a unique, blended learning experience and partnership between the campus and Laurello Vineyards, students and faculty in the Kent State Ashtabula viticulture and enology classes assisted with the production and bottling of the wine as part of their hands-on training program.
Looking to expand educational opportunities for students in its wine degrees program, Kent State Ashtabula and Laurello Vineyards launched this partnership in November 2017, crafting a distinctive experience in which students participate in all aspects of grape growing and wine making.
The first two wines released under the partnership – Sunburst, a Grand River Riesling, and Sunset, a vinifera blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc – were well received by the public upon their launch and were both awarded bronze medals at the 2017 Ohio Wine Competition. 17° (Seventeen Degrees), an ice wine, was a silver medalist at the 2019 Ohio Wine Competition.
Radiance features pleasant aromas and flavors of citrus and tropical fruit. With moderate acidity, it pairs well with creamy cheeses, roasted vegetables and light seafood dishes.
Radiance is available for purchase at Laurello Vineyards and at other locations that carry Kent State Ashtabula wines.
