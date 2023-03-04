Staff report
ASHTABULA — Kent State University is inviting prospective students and families throughout northeast Ohio to explore its regional campus system at a simultaneous open house.
The inaugural Blue & Gold Night begins at 5:30 p.m. March 21 at any Kent State campus. During the event, each of Kent State University’s seven regional campuses, including Kent Ashtabula, will provide information about how to:
• Get started at Kent State University (no application fees at the event).
• Pay for your education — whether you are seeking a certificate, two-year or four-year degree.
• Choose the major that’s right for you.
“The Kent State University Regional Campus System provides the best of two worlds — the support and resources of a large research university and high-quality personalized teaching in small classes — with the added bonus of being located within the heart of our local community,” said Lori Lee, interim director of enrollment management and student services.
“We’re excited to showcase what Kent State Ashtabula offers in terms of a great education at lower tuition rates.”
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. To register and find out more information, visit www.kent.edu/regional-campuses/blue-gold-night.
