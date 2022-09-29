ASHTABULA — Kent State University at Ashtabula will feature more than 25 free hands-on demonstrations and experiments for scientists of all ages at “Fabulous Fibers: The Chemistry of Fabrics.”
The free National Chemistry Week event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Robert S. Morrison Hall, 3300 Lake Road West.
“National Chemistry Week is celebrated around the world, and it’s very exciting to be able to host a wonderful – and free – event here in Ashtabula and on our campus,” said Ann Abraham, Ph.D, associate professor of chemistry and chair of the Northeastern Ohio American Chemistry Society. “We have a lot of people from across Ashtabula, Lake, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties participating, and it will be a lot of fun for everyone in attendance.”
Activities range from playing in a rocket ship and reading beginner science books for little guests, to jewelry and fabric making for older students. Other experiments include polymer bead strands, seed paper making and fiber analysis with microscopes. High school and college students can have their resumes reviewed and participate in mock interviews.
Tasty experiments like sno-cone making and popcorn popping offer educational snack breaks. Plus, the first 25 grandparents receive a “grandparents teaching kit” with proof of grandchildren, and there will be an appearance and show by Swifty the Clown.
For more information, visit www.kent.edu/ashtabula, the ACS chapter site at www.neoacslocal.wixsite.com/neoacs or contact Dr. Abraham at aabraha3@kent.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.