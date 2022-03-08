ASHTABULA – Kent State University at Ashtabula’s nursing and allied health programs will host an open house Saturday in the Robert S. Morrison Hall.
The open house will provide opportunities to explore each program and view activities in each respective discipline for an understanding of the programs and health care professions.
The open house will be held from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a featured speaker presentation at 11 a.m.
The undergraduate associate degree programs prepare students to pursue careers in disciplines including nursing, physical therapist assistant, occupational therapy assisting, radiology and respiratory therapy.
Additionally, specialized programs are available for individuals interested in career path changes like paramedic or LPN to RN or PTA for board certified athletic trainers, or in bachelor’s degree programs that build upon the foundation of the associate degree.
For more information, visit www.kent.edu/ashtabula to download the open house information flyer.
