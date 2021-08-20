ASHTABULA — Applications for admission to the associate of applied science degree in nursing program for the spring 2022 semester at Kent State University at Ashtabula is now available for students interested in pursuing a career as a registered nurse at www.kent.edu/ashtabula/nursing.
Kent State Ashtabula is one of the few programs regionally to offer admission twice a year to the nursing program.
“Applying now allows students to take prerequisite courses and sciences in the fall and concentrate on nursing in the spring,” said Senior Program Director of Nursing and Allied Health, Julie Senita, Ph.D., MSN, RN.
Admission for spring is an ideal option for those who decided to wait a semester, or also those who were denied, waitlisted at other programs or missed admission for fall 2021. These students could potentially obtain their RN license as early as January 2024.
“There’s no better time than now to begin your nursing career at Kent State Ashtabula,” Senita said. “Our graduates are well respected and well prepared to enter the healthcare workforce.”
Kent State Ashtabula has been producing quality nurses for more than 50 years and the program’s National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses pass rates are consistently above the state and national averages, including three perfect pass rates since 2018, and the job placement rate has steadily been at 100 percent upon graduation for several years.
Designed to meet the needs of 21st century healthcare, the program’s curriculum focuses on the registered nurse’s role in the communities, hospitals, clinics and home health care.
To apply to the nursing program at Kent State Ashtabula, or for more information, visit www.kent.edu/ashtabula/nursing or follow the program on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ksuanursing.
