ASHTABULA — A pair of Kent State University at Ashtabula Associate Degree of Nursing alumni were recently recognized for their professional performance.
Nurse Pamela Hetrick, a 1994 Kent State Ashtabula graduate and the 2018 Roger T. Beitler Distinguished Former Student award winner, was recently named assistant director of Midwifery Practice for University Hospitals, following Lake Health becoming a member of the UH system.
Hetrick most recently was the Lake Health Physician Group OB/GYN certified nurse-midwife in Willoughby. Throughout her career she has been honored with local clinical excellence awards, including being named a Health Care Hero by Crain’s Cleveland Business, as well as a national teaching award and service as the affiliate president for Ohio for The American College of Nurse Midwives.
Hetrick now reports to a former classmate, nurse Erin Slay, UH’s Director of Advanced Practice Providers and Director of UH Physician Services Nursing, also a 1994 ADN graduate.
Additionally, 2020 ADN graduate Phillip Middleton, was the most recent Employee Spotlight by the Jefferson Healthcare Center in Jefferson. Middleton is also a United States Marine Corps veteran. Read more about him at www.jefferson-healthcare.foundationshealth.net/employee-spotlight-phil-middleton.
“Pamela and Erin were both students of mine and have had distinguished careers in their field, while Phillip is a recent graduate and is doing great work here in Ashtabula County and is off to a great start,” said Susan J. Stocker, dean and chief administrative officer — and a former nursing faculty member prior to becoming dean. “We are extremely proud of these Kent State Ashtabula graduates and their accomplishments.”
