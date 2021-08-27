ASHTABULA — Kent State Ashtabula students moved one more step toward normalcy on Thursday as many attended their first in-person class since March of 2020.
Students must wear masks while in class or close proximity to other students and staff. Everyone has been cooperative, said Jason Tirotta, manager of communications and marketing for KSUA.
Tirotta said KSUA is experiencing the same reduction in students that has affected schools across the country. He said the number of students in person and online has not been finalized and the overall reduction in students is not drastic.
The school has been preparing for an in-person opening for months and had to adjust the normal first day of school plans because of the pandemic. The normal outdoor games and food for students was changed to a ticket for a free lunch at the Flash Bistro.
Clubs were allowed to have a table representing their particular organizations at strategically located spots around campus, Tirotta said. Julie Mirabell, director of the KSUA occupational therapy program, said a new swim program is opening for students, faculty and staff of the university.
Students had the opportunity to get a free t-shirt if they visited the three campus buildings as well.
Tables turned slightly for the Doherty family of Geneva as Tiffani Doherty was assisted in finding her rooms for Monday classes by her daughter Riley.
“I am here for moral support,” Riley said.
Tiffani Doherty said she started classes during the pandemic and will be a junior this year, but has not attended a class on campus.
“I am here to finish what I started 30 years ago,” she said of her education.
“It is nice to have a little bit livelier feel to the campus,” Tirotta said.
“It is great to be back,” said Matt Erickson while working in the physical therapy lab on Thursday.
Becky Rempe, a physical therapy assistant lecturer, said the students are excited to be back.
