Certificates

Business Management Technology

Ashley Leveto-Dean

Enology

Samantha Jane Loy, Cheyenne B. Webb

Hospitality Management

Gabrielle Flowers

Associate Degrees

Associate of Applied Business

Accounting Technology

Jennifer M. Boroski, Skylyn Joy Hooks

Business Management Technology

Thomas Anthony Costello

Computer Technology

Davin Alexander Caruso

Office Technology

Adrianne M. Andrus, Jennifer M. Hanna

Associate of Applied Science

Gabrielle Flowers, Paige Elizabeth Hayford, Jenna Jean Johnson

Criminology & Justice Studies

Mason Drew Eicher

Enology

David M. Dicillo

Human Services

Nancy Ann Mitchell, MacKinzie E. Moore

Nursing

Corrissa Clair Caldwell, Brooke Marie Cimorell, Frank J. Clayman, Alexis Marie Derricoatte, Brianna Marie Elmore, Jenna M.Evans, Jessica Ann Francis, Emily Elizabeth Herron, Colleen A. Hurst, Shae Marie Keeley, Lynsey G. Kravec, Reann M. Litz, Nikita S. Nugent, Melanie M. O’Hare, Heather Elaine Truong and Marie Tuttle

Occupational Therapy

Assistant Technology

Briana Nicole Ellwood, Debra J. Ewing, Montana Samantha LaRusch, Ashlee Nicole Macormac, Reagan Hyle Rosenberger, Kayleen Weidler, Katelyn Ann Woods

Physical Therapist

Assistant Technology

Joel Ambriz, Brooke Danielle Bachtold, Andrew Howard Catlin, Daryl Colbert, Jennifer Marie Crum, Zackary Day, Tana Elizabeth Drennan, Matthew W. Erickson, Andrea Harris, Trey James Koermer, Kevin M. Kott, Tyler J. Leonard, Eric Isaac Lough, Emily Marie Mannion

Candace M cCracken, Madison Noble, James Pechatsko, Katilin Elizabeth Poff, Jonathan Laurance Prijatel, Spencer Sninchak, Michael Stocker, Thomas James Sullivan, Gabrielle Reneez Szewczyk, Kali Matina Tangalakis, Mariah Jade Tattersall, Diana Colene Taylor, Hanna M. Thomas, Lindsay Vandever, Brittany Velazquez, Kay-Lee M. Wiley, Paige Janel Withorn

Respiratory Therapy

Kassie Long, Flor Karina Loza Bustos, Katelyn Ann Matusky, Jessica Mills, Disha K. Patel

Viticulture

David M. Dicillo, Aaron M. Jaskiewicz, Shanen Nicole Keenan

Associate of Arts

Jesseca Nichole Housel, Ashley Elizabeth Patterson,

Associate of Science

Marshae Bowens, James Arthur King, Mary R. Lintala, Kayla L. Lowery, Sadie-Mae F. Montgomery, Sharaim Picasso, Patrick Pildner, Jaquelyn Sierra Warner

Bachelor’s Degrees

Bachelor of Arts

Communication Studies

Morgan B. Brown

Criminology & Justice Studies

Sydney Robin Carpenter, Kaylee Ann Getz, Joshua Michael Stewart

English

Spencer Phillip Selman

Psychology

Natalie Marie Bilbrey, Brieanna M. Hanger, Jenna Jean Johnson, Josephine Taylor La Riche

Sociology 

Brianna Renee Bradley, Sarah R. Ozimec

Bachelor of Business Administration

Accounting

Emily Janell Callaghan, Brooke Rian Myers

Business Management

Isaiah T. Bukovinski

Finance

Caden Michael Usko

Marketing

Mattingly Angeline Spence

Bachelor of Integrative Studies

Sheree L. Taylor

Bachelor of Radiologic and Imaging Sciences Technology

Jocelyn Renee DuPonty

Bachelor of Science

Computer Science

Donald Wayne Fincher, Jr., Sean Christian Welling

Human Development and Family Studies

Paige Elizabeth Hayford

Respiratory Care

Dianna Elizabeth Balbastro, Brittany L. Guthrie, Summer Oney, Shannon M. Waggoner

Sport Administration

Patrick John Wilhelm

Bachelor of Science in Education

Early Childhood Education

Hannah Michelle Clark, Tori Renay Clemens, Alexis Marie Nelson

Middle Childhood Education

Emily Anne Corlew

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

David Brown, Aiden Connor Hennessey, James Arthur King, Ken Mullen, Danielle R. Reed, Naccima P. States Herrera, Zachary David Stehura, Michael A. Tomc

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Anthony Robert Miller

Bachelor of Technical and Applied Studies

Christy L. Carpenter, Ashley Marie Collins, Matthew Adam Hickman, Holly L. Lane-Ruot, Kristie Lynn Lydic

Honors

Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.69 on a 4.0 scale)

Brianna Renee Bradley, Emily Janell Callaghan, Emily Anne Corlew, Caden Michael Usko

Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.89 on a 4.0 scale)

Hannah Michelle Clark, Alexis Marie Nelson, Summery Oney, James Arthur King

Summa Cum Laude (at least 3.9 on a 4.0 scale)

Donald Wayen Fincher Jr., Aiden Conner Hennessey, Brooke Rian Myers, Michael A. Tomc

 

 

 

