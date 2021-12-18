Certificates
Business Management Technology
Ashley Leveto-Dean
Enology
Samantha Jane Loy, Cheyenne B. Webb
Hospitality Management
Gabrielle Flowers
Associate Degrees
Associate of Applied Business
Accounting Technology
Jennifer M. Boroski, Skylyn Joy Hooks
Business Management Technology
Thomas Anthony Costello
Computer Technology
Davin Alexander Caruso
Office Technology
Adrianne M. Andrus, Jennifer M. Hanna
Associate of Applied Science
Gabrielle Flowers, Paige Elizabeth Hayford, Jenna Jean Johnson
Criminology & Justice Studies
Mason Drew Eicher
Enology
David M. Dicillo
Human Services
Nancy Ann Mitchell, MacKinzie E. Moore
Nursing
Corrissa Clair Caldwell, Brooke Marie Cimorell, Frank J. Clayman, Alexis Marie Derricoatte, Brianna Marie Elmore, Jenna M.Evans, Jessica Ann Francis, Emily Elizabeth Herron, Colleen A. Hurst, Shae Marie Keeley, Lynsey G. Kravec, Reann M. Litz, Nikita S. Nugent, Melanie M. O’Hare, Heather Elaine Truong and Marie Tuttle
Occupational Therapy
Assistant Technology
Briana Nicole Ellwood, Debra J. Ewing, Montana Samantha LaRusch, Ashlee Nicole Macormac, Reagan Hyle Rosenberger, Kayleen Weidler, Katelyn Ann Woods
Physical Therapist
Assistant Technology
Joel Ambriz, Brooke Danielle Bachtold, Andrew Howard Catlin, Daryl Colbert, Jennifer Marie Crum, Zackary Day, Tana Elizabeth Drennan, Matthew W. Erickson, Andrea Harris, Trey James Koermer, Kevin M. Kott, Tyler J. Leonard, Eric Isaac Lough, Emily Marie Mannion
Candace M cCracken, Madison Noble, James Pechatsko, Katilin Elizabeth Poff, Jonathan Laurance Prijatel, Spencer Sninchak, Michael Stocker, Thomas James Sullivan, Gabrielle Reneez Szewczyk, Kali Matina Tangalakis, Mariah Jade Tattersall, Diana Colene Taylor, Hanna M. Thomas, Lindsay Vandever, Brittany Velazquez, Kay-Lee M. Wiley, Paige Janel Withorn
Respiratory Therapy
Kassie Long, Flor Karina Loza Bustos, Katelyn Ann Matusky, Jessica Mills, Disha K. Patel
Viticulture
David M. Dicillo, Aaron M. Jaskiewicz, Shanen Nicole Keenan
Associate of Arts
Jesseca Nichole Housel, Ashley Elizabeth Patterson,
Associate of Science
Marshae Bowens, James Arthur King, Mary R. Lintala, Kayla L. Lowery, Sadie-Mae F. Montgomery, Sharaim Picasso, Patrick Pildner, Jaquelyn Sierra Warner
Bachelor’s Degrees
Bachelor of Arts
Communication Studies
Morgan B. Brown
Criminology & Justice Studies
Sydney Robin Carpenter, Kaylee Ann Getz, Joshua Michael Stewart
English
Spencer Phillip Selman
Psychology
Natalie Marie Bilbrey, Brieanna M. Hanger, Jenna Jean Johnson, Josephine Taylor La Riche
Sociology
Brianna Renee Bradley, Sarah R. Ozimec
Bachelor of Business Administration
Accounting
Emily Janell Callaghan, Brooke Rian Myers
Business Management
Isaiah T. Bukovinski
Finance
Caden Michael Usko
Marketing
Mattingly Angeline Spence
Bachelor of Integrative Studies
Sheree L. Taylor
Bachelor of Radiologic and Imaging Sciences Technology
Jocelyn Renee DuPonty
Bachelor of Science
Computer Science
Donald Wayne Fincher, Jr., Sean Christian Welling
Human Development and Family Studies
Paige Elizabeth Hayford
Respiratory Care
Dianna Elizabeth Balbastro, Brittany L. Guthrie, Summer Oney, Shannon M. Waggoner
Sport Administration
Patrick John Wilhelm
Bachelor of Science in Education
Early Childhood Education
Hannah Michelle Clark, Tori Renay Clemens, Alexis Marie Nelson
Middle Childhood Education
Emily Anne Corlew
Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
David Brown, Aiden Connor Hennessey, James Arthur King, Ken Mullen, Danielle R. Reed, Naccima P. States Herrera, Zachary David Stehura, Michael A. Tomc
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Anthony Robert Miller
Bachelor of Technical and Applied Studies
Christy L. Carpenter, Ashley Marie Collins, Matthew Adam Hickman, Holly L. Lane-Ruot, Kristie Lynn Lydic
Honors
Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.69 on a 4.0 scale)
Brianna Renee Bradley, Emily Janell Callaghan, Emily Anne Corlew, Caden Michael Usko
Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.89 on a 4.0 scale)
Hannah Michelle Clark, Alexis Marie Nelson, Summery Oney, James Arthur King
Summa Cum Laude (at least 3.9 on a 4.0 scale)
Donald Wayen Fincher Jr., Aiden Conner Hennessey, Brooke Rian Myers, Michael A. Tomc
