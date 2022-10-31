ASHTABULA — Kent State University at Ashtabula will host a free campus open house from 3-7 p.m. Thursday.
Registration for the event is not required but is recommended.
The open house will feature hands-on FAFSA workshops, campus tours, college admission and application assistance, an opportunity to meet with faculty, specific academic program information and more.
It’s the perfect opportunity for all learners – whether beginning the journey or coming back to the path – to find out all that the campus has to offer. There also will be programs for current college students, as well.
KSU Ashtabula students can complete any one of 27 available associate and bachelor degrees. There are also professional completion programs and certificate programs available.
Kent State University at Ashtabula has four buildings: Main Hall, the library, the bookstore and the Robert S. Morrison Hall for Health and Science.
Attendees should enter at the Main Hall north entrance, 3300 Lake Road W., Ashtabula.
For more information, call 440-964-4217 or email ashtabula_admissions@kent.edu. Register online at www.kent.edu/ashtabula.
