ASHTABULA — The odds of Nick Pizzi giving the commencement speech at Kent State Ashtabula were not good less than a decade ago when he was in the midst of an alcohol and drug addiction that ended with a year in jail.
The jail stint literally sobered him up and Pizzi has been on a path toward success ever since.
Pizzi said he started drinking in high school and his life spiraled out of control.
“I started drinking when I was very young. I kind of went down the wrong path for a long time. I became addicted to drugs and alcohol for a long time,” he said.
After getting his third DUI conviction, Pizzi said he received a year-long sentence to the Ashtabula County Jail. He said that was the wake-up call he needed as he wanted to become a good example for his daughter Khloe, who is now 12.
“I met some good people in [jail],” Pizzi said.
He said fellow inmate Paul Ruffo helped him through the difficult year in jail as they used Jerry Seinfeld humor to pass the time.
After getting out of jail Pizzi was offered a job by Louis Snyder of Power Paint Plus. He was going to addiction support meetings with Ruffo and Snyder.
“It was a recovery work environment,” he said.
Pizzi emphasized how important Ruffo was to his recovery. Ruffo was murdered last year.
While working with the painting company Pizzi said he decided it was important to earn a college degree and began the process in 2015 or 2016.
“I had to get my loans out of default,” he said of the debt from two terms he had attended at Kent State Ashtabula in 2005 and 2006 before he dropped out.
“I took up hospitality management [in 2017] because that is what I studied before,” he said.
Pizzi said he loved the program led by Scott Tribuzzi and Mandy Ulicney. He persevered through the four years while starting his own flooring business.
“They [the teachers] were so great,” he said.
Tonight he will share his story, through the magic of video, at the Kent State Ashtabula graduation ceremonies at Spire Institute. It will be the school’s first in-person ceremony since the start of the pandemic.
Pizzi started the flooring business after doing a two-day job for his aunt.
“We spent 15 hours and that was the first floor I ever did,” he said.
He said he tried to take the detailed commitment Snyder had taught him, plus the hospitality philosophy to his flooring business.
While Pizzi doesn’t plan to use his skills directly in the hospitality industry, he plans to begin his studies toward a masters degree in the hospitality industry.
“I will have a sense of accomplishment and I am setting that example for her [his daughter],” he said.
Pizzi said he is extremely thankful for the many people who continued to support him during his years of addiction, including Megan Wilson, the mother of his child, and his father Nick Pizzi Sr. He said his daughter Khloe has been his inspiration throughout the recovery process.
When Pizzi was helping his father build Spire Institute, during his less-than-sober times, he had no idea he would be giving an address to several hundred people in the building he helped build.
