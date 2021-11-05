Kendall Foundation donates to Lakeside's concession stand

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Lakeside Athletic Boosters’ concession stand is part of the culture of high school sports. Dragons of all ages come to see the game, hear the band and eat the food.
A hot dog, pretzel or plate of cheesy nachos just tastes better there. And thanks to the Kendall Foundation, sports fans aren’t going to get just any hot dog, pretzel or nachos.
Thanks to a $1,000 donation from the foundation, the athletic boosters were able to buy a new pretzel and hot dog warmer, convection oven and a nacho cheese dispenser.
“We are very grateful to the Kendall Foundation for their generous donation,” said Melanie Collins, president of the Lakeside Athletic Boosters. “These items will be a welcome addition to our concessions stand. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen.”
Alyssa Donato, daughter of founder Angela Kendall, was on hand to present the check along with Kendall Foundation employees Jessica Tilton and Durquita Maldonado.
Collins and Maureen Surbella, AACS’s assistant athletic director, were on hand to receive the check and showcase the new items.
The foundation continues to make a name for itself in the nonprofit world, taking on projects big and small as they seek to make the county a better place. Past projects include donations to Harbor Cat Rescue, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Geneva Youth Football League, Buckeye Local Schools, gift cards to frontline works during the COVID pandemic and many more.
