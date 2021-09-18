FALL FESTIVAL
CONNEAUT — Kelloggsville United Methodist Church will host a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at 4763 N. Monroe Center Road.
The event is open to the public, rain or shine, in the parking lot.
Vendors will offer handcrafted holiday and seasonal crafts and gifts, and church members will be selling bowls of their famous chili, hotdogs roasted over a campfire and baked goods.
Ray Coy and Simply Us will provide live music.
Any interested vendors of handcrafted items are invited to register; spaces are available.
For more information, call Jean Thompson at 440-858-2344 or Joann Richmond at 440-224-1380 to RSVP by Oct. 1.
This is a fundraising event and Out Reach Ministry for the church, hosted by Ladies Aid Group.
