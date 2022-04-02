Dr. Anna Thachuk, founder of KeepsakeMom, came up with a truly unique gift to give nursing moms this Mother’s Day.
KeepsakeMom breast milk jewelry — necklaces and rings — represent the emotional closeness and bonding that breastfeeding nurtures, Thachuk said.
“Making breast milk into jewelry is a blend of artistry and technique that we’ve perfected through a meticulous process of trial and error,” she said. “Through a proprietary curing process, we preserve each mother’s breast milk as a powder, then mix it with a clear acrylic resin that we shape into customized stones using special silicone molds. From there, we place the stones into whatever setting the customer has chosen in order to make a completely personalized piece of jewelry to be treasured forever.”
Thachuk, who operates her business in British Columbia and in Washington state, was recently featured in Parents Magazine.
“Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring mothers everywhere and what better way to celebrate a mother’s maternal bonds than to give her a gift that symbolizes the love and connection between her and her baby,” she said. “Breastfeeding is a deeply personal experience for a woman as it strengthens the bond with her child. A baby keepsake such as beautiful breastmilk jewelry can help mothers remember this special time.”
International Board Certified Lactation consultant, Devastasha Beaver of Jefferson, a mother of three boys, said she loves her KeepsakeMom ring.
“It’s a beautiful white stone that looks like an opal or pearl,” she said. “The ring preserved my milk into a beautiful piece of art that can be kept forever.”
Thachuk said that like any other kind of jewelry, breast milk jewelry is meant to help the wearer feel beautiful.
“Every wearer has her own special reasons, and we are honored to help craft such meaningful keepsakes for every one of these powerful uses,” she said. “For the majority of our customers, our jewelry is a sign of celebration.”
Thachuk has been handcrafting jewelry for more than 15 years, she works in the medical field as a sonographer and has a degree in medicine.
The jewelry ranges in price from $75 for a simple, breast milk bead, to $100 to $120 for a breast milk pendant necklace to $180 for more intricate rings.
For more information, visit keepsakemom.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.