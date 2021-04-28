As the weather gets warmer, many Ashtabula County residents enjoy walking their dogs. But many people don’t know that there are laws in Ohio dealing with dog ownership and treatment.
Dog owners must be aware of such laws or face the consequences, said Stephen Lanham, Ashtabula’s animal control officer.
“If the sun is shining and the weather is nice, the animal kingdom gets to be a crazy place,” he said. “Animal kingdom is what I call Ashtabula.”
There are both state statutes and local ordinances dealing with dogs. The state statutes define how a dog is determined to be dangerous, and what you can and cannot do with a dog. Local ordinances may ban certain breeds of dogs or restrict the number of dogs you can own in your home.
“In the city of Ashtabula residents are allowed two animals per household, however I try to use my best discretion when dealing with that issue,” Lanham said. “If you are taking care of the animals, they have tags, vaccinations and your home is relatively clean and the animals are fixed I usually look past the number.”
Lanham will seize your dog if you are hoarding of animals or own animals in need of emergency care, he said.
Ohio law also does not permit pet dogs to run loose. They must be under someone’s control, and if a dog is in heat, she must be on a leash, according to Ohio law.
“Loose and missing dogs are a big problem in our county,” said Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas. “Having a dog license is one of the best ways to combat this issue for residents. Our dog warden can quickly get a pup home with a license and even neighbors can use our website to search for the license’s owner.”
Every dog over three months of age must be registered with the county auditor by Jan. 31 every year. Depending on local ordinances, you may have to pay a higher fee if the dog is not spayed or neutered. Also, your dog must wear a tag issued by the county auditor.
If the dog warden sees a dog without a collar or tag on—even in your yard—the warden can seize the dog.
Anyone who has been convicted of a felony since Dec. 1, 2013, can not own certain dogs, according to Ohio law. Such a felon cannot own or live in a residence with an unsprayed or unneutered dog, or any dog that has been deemed to be dangerous, until the felon has been released from all sanctions for a period of three years. Even after that three-year waiting period, a felon who owns or lives with a dog must have the dog microchipped for permanent identification. This law does not pertain to any dog owned by a felon before Dec. 1, 2013, or to people while they are in rehabilitation or correctional facilities.
Ohio law considers pets to be personal property, except that the law does not allow you to abandon or throw away a pet. There are laws in Ohio that protect dogs from inhumane neglect or abuse. The law prohibits a person from knowingly causing serious physical harm to a companion animal and specifies that a violation of the prohibition is punishable by up to a fifth-degree felony on the first offense.
If a dog attacks someone or another animal, the owner is responsible, according to Ohio law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.