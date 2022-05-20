SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Heat waves are an inevitable part of summer even in places like Ashtabula County, where winters seem long and summertime forever away.
Over the past few weeks, northeast Ohioans have gotten a taste of warmer weather and it has gotten many residents thinking about all the things they should be doing in their landscapes and gardens.
When summer arrives June 21, humans can escape indoors to air conditioned rooms but their flowers can not.
Wilted flowers that have succumbed to the summer sun are a sight many gardeners recognize. But there are ways to keep flowers safe and vibrant during periods of extreme heat, said Vicky Kidd, manager at Kelly’s Garden and Landscape Services in Saybrook Township.
“When picking out flowers for your garden, marigolds and geraniums do well in the heat,” Kidd said. “Any plant with a fuzzy or waxy leaf will withstand the heat.”
Kidd also recommends:
• Water plants at the appropriate times of day.
“I’s best to water in the early morning and during the day,” she said. “When you water in the evening, plants sit in the water all night and this may create fungus or mold.”
• Choose the right watering method. It’s not just when but also how you water that can affect flowers during summer heat waves. Above ground sprinklers are great for lawns.
Kidd also recommends soaker hoses when watering flowers because they promote deep watering that can help the plants withstand the summer heat.
• Routinely check the soil for moisture.
Soil moisture can help gardeners determine if their flowers have enough water to withstand the heat.
The National Gardening Association advises gardeners to dig a 12-inch deep wedge of soil from their gardens to determine its moisture levels. If the top six inches of the soil is dry, water.
If that area is still wet or moist, the plants have enough moisture to withstand the heat.
Master gardener, Emily Keeler, enjoys her hibiscus plant year-round.
Plant in well-drained to moist, moderate to nutrient rich soil amended with organic matter like Petitti Planting Mix. Water well after planting; maintain 1” of water, once a week the first year. Use Plant-tone and Iron-tone in spring or at planting; apply Osmocote in summer. Remove spent flowers to prolong blooming.
Will hibiscus survive winter in Ohio?
Even without ideal conditions, you can keep your hibiscus alive through the winter. A cool (50- to 60-degree) place such as an unheated, attached garage where it can get some light works well.
Check these moisture levels more frequently during heat waves.
• Avoid overwatering. Novice gardeners may be tempted to water more frequently when they see wilted leaves on their flowers. But wilted leaves are not necessarily indicative of suffering plants.
Plants release moisture to protect themselves from excessive heat, and that release of moisture can cause leaves to wilt as the plants try to protect themselves by providing less surface area that can be exposed to the sun. So long as soil moisture levels are healthy, the flowers should be fine, even if their leaves have wilted.
“No gardener wants to see their flowers die in the summer heat,” Kidd said. “Fortunately, there are many ways to help flowers survive heat waves.”
Did you know? Covering a newly pruned area with tar, paint or varnish will not prevent fungal organisms to get into the new cut, leading to a diseased tree, shrub or plant, according to the NGA.
This myth has been circulating for some time, according to the experts at Fine Gardening.
Unfortunately, there is no surefire way to prevent microscopic organisms from infiltrating a new cut. The application of a wound dressing may even contribute to faster decay of heartwood. That’s because the tar or paint will keep moisture in the new cut, which helps fungus and other microorganisms grow.
Instead of putting tar or paint on wounds, read up on proper ways to prune and let plants use their own natural defenses to heal and prevent decay.
