With continued frigid temperatures in the forecast, AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) company, is reminding customers of how they can better manage their winter electric bills.
AEP Ohio’s Average Monthly Payment (AMP) plan is a simple way to spread the cost of heating and cooling over the whole year. Customers will pay roughly the same amount during the winter and summer months as they do during off-peak months.
“Bitter cold weather means your home heating is working overtime and likely will result in higher electric bills,” said AEP Ohio Customer Experience Managing Director Jon Williams. “We want customers to know there is a program to help them. With AMP, you’ll basically know what you’re going to pay each month, which can be a welcome relief, especially during extreme temperature fluctuations.”
The AMP plan provides monthly payments on a rolling 12-month average. Each month, the oldest bill is removed from the average and the current month’s bill is added. The result is a payment that might go up or down a few dollars but will remain relatively stable each month. AMP differs from the company’s Budget plan which includes a “settle-up” month.
AEP Ohio customers can enroll in AMP by calling the company’s 24-hour Customer Operations Center at 800-672-2231 or by logging into their account and updating their billing preferences.
To learn more about the AMP plan, visit AEPOhio.com/AMP.
