ASHTABULA — Political newcomer Jason Keeler, a lifelong resident of Ashtabula, plans to file a petition for a seat on the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education.
The election will be held on Nov. 2. The deadline to file a petition is 4 p.m. Aug. 4.
An Army veteran, police officer and small business owner, Keeler said he believes it is time for the school board to take a new approach.
“It is time to get back to basics and focus on the ABCs: accountability, budget and curriculum,” he said.
Keeler will be running against three incumbent board members: President Christine Seuffert, Vice President William Niemi and Debra Barrickman.
All three have filed their petitions at the Ashtabula County Board of Elections in Jefferson, an election official said.
Seuffert said she’s seeking re-election to Board of Education because she believes in and consistently supports the potential and dignity of all students and staff.
“As a former AACS teacher, coach, union officer, board member and community volunteer I am able to base decisions on data, both financially and academically,” she said. “The team of superintendent, chief financial officer and school board members must know and drive the policy and vision of the district. It is an honor to serve and invest my time and resources in the AACS and our community.”
Niemi said, “The board has made tremendous progress in our district and I hope to continue my service as a board member.”
Barrickman also plans to run for re-election because she’s “ready to continue working for our community to help create an outstanding district.”
