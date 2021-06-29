Kalil to resign as county Democratic Party chair in August

Ashtabula County Democratic Chairman Eli Kalil announced in a letter that he plans to resign as chairman of the county party on Aug. 1.
Kalil said in a phone interview on Monday that a lot went into the decision.
Kalil said he has received multiple career opportunities that mean he will not have the time to remain as chair of the county party.
Kalil has taken a position as a director of operations with a Lake County-based foundation, in addition to becoming special events coordinator with the Lift Bridge Community Association.
“With those two new time commitments, my time with the [party] would be limited, and I want to make sure that the party is in the best position to go forward,” Kalil said.
Kalil will also continue in his position as Deputy Jury Commissioner at the Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court, he said.
A Democratic Party Executive Committee meeting was held over the weekend, Kalil said. He said he asked to participate in the selection of his successor at the meeting.
Previously, the chairs of the county Democratic and Republican parties have served as director and deputy director of the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
The director and deputy director of the Board of Elections are required by state law to be members of opposite political parties, and the two parties county parties have regularly alternated which party’s chair serves as director.
Kalil said he would like to see a return to that arrangement.
Kalil took over as chair in the party in June 2020.
In the fall, his name was submitted to the Secretary of State to replace a retired member of the board. His application was denied.
He said he has not had an opportunity to speak to current Board of Elections Director John Mead about the issue.
Kalil said he may return to party leadership in the future. He said he remains a firm supporter of the Democratic Party.
Kalil said some of his proudest moments were filling all of the party’s open prescient positions and being a part of the largest voter turnout the county had ever seen.
“Although it wasn’t, in the long run, what we had hoped for, I was glad to be a part of that,” Kalil said.
