CLEVELAND — If alumni records are accurate, Eli Kalil is the first Ashtabula County resident to be selected as a Finalist and Fellow in the Presidential Management Fellows Program.
The PMF Program is a highly selective, prestigious two-year training and leadership development program that is administered by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. The PMF Program was established by Executive Order in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter, to attract outstanding citizen-scholars from a variety of academic disciplines and career paths who have an interest in, and commitment to, excellence in the leadership and management of public policies and programs. It is the federal government’s premiere pipeline for moving advanced degree graduates into government leadership positions.
“It’s an honor to be selected as a Finalist and Fellow for such a stellar program” Kalil said. “The program received over 8,000 applications and selected just over 1,000 Finalists for the class of 2022. Selection of Finalists was based on eligibility for the program as well as candidates’ application, assessment scores, and Federal agencies’ reported hiring projections.”
The Finalist Class of 2022 represents 99 unique disciplines and 299 unique academic institutions worldwide. Over the past 10 years, on average, 50-60 percent of finalists obtain appointments as Fellows.
“I was excited to be one of only a handful of Finalists from schools in Ohio, and the only individual representing Kent State University, my alma mater, and its MPA program” Kalil said.
Kalil interviewed and received multiple job offers from various federal agencies throughout the country but chose the Department of Veterans Affairs “because of its mission and dedication to those who served us,” he said. He accepted a position working for the Director of the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.
“I would encourage anyone with a love of public service to apply for this program” Kalil said. “The application process opens toward the end of September and closes mid-October.”
Interested individuals can visit https://www.pmf.gov/become-a-pmf/2023-application/ for more information.
