ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Work to repair the damage done to the Ashtabula County Juvenile Court is progressing after a water line break last week flooded the building.
In an email, Court Administrator Andrew Misiak said court clerks were allowed to re-enter the building on Tuesday and operate the office with restricted access, which includes a different entrance and exit for the building.
Repair and remediation services are continuing, he said.
Court administrators met with one of the companies working on repairing the building, Disaster Recovery Services, and were informed that there is still a significant amount of water in the walls of the building, and DRS will bring in specialized equipment to remove the water, Misiak said.
“This will cause a delay in holding court hearings and having staff return to the building,” he said.
A water line broke in the former youth detention center kitchen early in the morning on Friday, and court employees discovered the damage when they arrived for work on Friday.
Misiak said on Wednesday that the walls of the old youth detention center were made of cinderblocks, and the walls in the rest of the building are made of drywall. The drywall areas are in much worse shape than the cinderblock ones, he said.
Staff still cannot return to the administrative and judicial staff areas due to the damage, he said.
“The courtroom was pretty severely damaged,” Misiak said.
Anyone needing to file documents for Juvenile Court can submit them in person at the court, but in-person hearings are still not possible, Misiak said. The hope is that in-person hearings will be able to resume at the Juvenile Court building on the week of Feb. 20, he said.
“It’s just been kind of a constant flow of people coming in and out, assessing where we are,” Misiak said. “They brought in some new equipment today to help with the walls. We had to rip out some baseboards and stuff like that.”
Another group is coming in to rip out the tile floors on Friday.
“Hopefully they’ll be able to let that dry over the weekend, and come in Monday and lay new tiles,” Misiak said. “A lot of it is just hurry up and wait.
“We need people in here now, but it’s tough because you can’t come in yet, you don’t want people stepping all over each other.”
No court records have been lost, Misiak said.
“We’ve been able to salvage everything,” he said. “There’s a lot of papers that are pretty crinkled up. ... We’re working on scanning those documents to preserve them.”
Misiak said they were very fortunate in that regard.
“If it was over a weekend, or even a couple more hours, I don’t know if we’d be having the same conversation,” he said.
