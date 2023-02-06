ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County Juvenile Court operations will be moved to the court’s Family Resource Center, located in downtown Ashtabula, starting today, as work takes place to repair damage caused by a water main break on Friday.
According to a press release from the Juvenile Court, a water main in the former youth detention center kitchen burst early Friday morning, resulting in six inches of standing water being found in the facility. The Juvenile Court courtroom and offices were also significantly damaged by the water.
Court Administrator Andrew Misiak said there were a number of fans throughout the building on Saturday to help dry out the building.
“There’s probably a good 100 fans in there,” he said.
Workers will have to drill into the building’s walls in order to drain the water, Misiak said.
“Almost everything was damaged,” he said. “You think about a building that size, it’s a big clean-up, it’s a big project.”
Because of the flooding, starting today, Feb. 6, the court will operate out of the Family Resource Center, located in the basement of 4717 Main Avenue, Ashtabula, the Ashtabula Municipal Building, according to the press release.
Virtual hearings will proceed as scheduled, and the ability to conduct in-person hearings will be evaluated this week, with the possibility of hearings being conducted in another location.
Repairs could be completed and the courthouse available to staff as early as Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the press release.
The water was turned back on on Saturday and another pipe burst, Misiak said.
“I’m kind of apprehensive,” he said. “Every time I turn the water on, it seems like something else is breaking at this point.”
The Connections Center, Probation Office and programming spaces in the old youth detention center are expected to be unavailable for two to three weeks.
Misiak said he has been in contact with the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners and County Administrator Janet Discher, and an insurance claim will be filed to cover the cost of the work.
In the press release, court officials thanked Roto-Rooter and Disaster Recovery Services for their prompt response and hard work in this case.
Misiak said he plans to release additional information this week.
He also thanked officials from the city of Ashtabula for their response to the crisis.
“Jim Timonere and his staff, I talked to him on Friday,” Misiak said. “He basically said, ‘whatever you need, we’ll figure it out.’ That’s really just kind of been the best thing about this entire situation. No one’s ever gone through this, but everyone’s just jumped in and said, ‘hey, we’re here to help, we’re here to support you,’ so that’s been great.”
