ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Juvenile Count will movw its operations to the city of Ashtabula’s Municipal Building, starting on May 1, according to a press release from the Juvenile Court.
Court officials have been meeting with Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere and others to make the move a reality, according to the release.
In February, a pipe burst in the Juvenile Court building, located at the Donahoe Center in Ashtabula Township. The pipe burst overnight, and when court staff arrived in the morning on Feb. 3, they found a significant amount of water inside the building.
The court will use space on the first floor of the building, and use the city’s council chambers as its courtroom, according to the release. The move is only temporary, and no construction will take place at this time. The move will have staff for Juvenile Court all under the same roof again, which will help staff start services sooner, and allow court hearings to take place on a more consistent basis.
The clerk’s area will be near council chambers, said Court Administrator Andrew Misiak.
“There will definitely be some transition, but we’re excited because it actually gives us some space where we’re all under the same roof,” he said. “So that’s going to be the best part, being able to provide services to our youth and our kids and our families, early on. It is going to be a change. Different location, kind of the same work.”
The Juvenile Court building will be used for storage for the time-being, for items that are not needed on a regular basis, Misiak said.
Most hearings are being done virtually at the moment, he said.
“We’re trying to get back to the point where we can have two courtrooms up and running all the time, and that’s what downtown, [the] Key Bank [building], that’s what that gets us,” Misiak said.
The Juvenile Court could be in this situation for a year to 18 months, he said.
“For us, one of the most important things is being able to hold court on a very consistent basis, and that’s what that does,” Misiak said.
The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners hosted a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon, at which they approved spending $175,000 on services to help recover from the flooding.
“This appropriation is because we have to get purchase orders and start paying some vendors,” County Administrator Janet Discher said.
She said the city of Ashtabula has been very cooperative.
“We certainly appreciate the city of Ashtabula’s willingness to work with us,” County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said the commissioners wanted to make sure the businesses that have worked on the Juvenile Court get paid in a timely manner.
Previously, the Juvenile Court and the county have expressed a desire to purchase the current Ashtabula Municipal Building, in order to move all of Juvenile Court’s operations under one roof. Discussions have been ongoing on that topic with the city, Misiak said.
The next steps for the court are still up in the air, he said.
Kozlowski said he believes the county and the city are close to a deal, but no final agreement has been made.
The change is exciting, Misiak said.
“[The] Judge, [Albert Camplese], and I both, we started our careers working in the city, so we’re excited to be back in the city to continue the good work that we’re doing,” he said. “Other than that ... it’s going to be a lot of work to get us moved over there. It’s a project, and we have great staff on-board to be able to help us with that, so we’ll get there.”
