CLEVELAND — Just in time for Halloween — “Bobby’s Shivery Shadows Book,” by Jefferson native Thomas G. Tobie is now available on Amazon.
Described by Amazon as a “spine-chilling children’s horror” book, the 230-page paperback is Tobie’s first published work.
“It’s a book meant for older children,” said Tobie, who now makes his home in Cleveland.
The book is about 11-year-old Bobby Duhrer, who is hospitalized and asks his parents to tell him ghost stories when they visit him. His mother and father disapprove of such a thing until his mother’s mysterious uncle reveals a bizarre family secret which results in a number of Bobby’s relatives, including his own parents, revealing various strange and supernatural experiences.
“If the book does well enough, there will be another edition,” he said. “I’m also working with another fellow to get a movie called, ‘Parma Flamingoes,’ made, as well.”
Tobie enjoys writing stories of the science fiction, horror and fantasy genres. He commissioned a local artist to draw the spooky illustrations.
He said he’s “thrilled” with the way this book turned out.
When Tobie isn’t writing, he enjoys volunteering at the Brookside Hunger Center and at local events, including the Cleveland International Film Festival.
Three years ago, Tobie was honored at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Ceremony in Cleveland for “selflessly contributing to his neighborhood every day and often goes unnoticed or without praise,” according to Felton Thomas Jr. executive director of the Cleveland Public Library.
A 1974 graduate of Jefferson Area High School, Tobie attended Cleveland State University.
“Bobby’s Shivery Shadows Book” is available in paperback for $12.99 on Amazon.
