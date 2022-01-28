JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, a jury convicted Russell Lautanen on 15 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, second-degree felonies, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.
Lautanen was charged via a secret indictment in December, 2020, according to court records.
Lautanen was accused of receiving multiple images of child pornography on his cell phone, according to the press release. The photos were graphic in nature, according to the release.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole thanked law members of law enforcement involved in the case, including Deputy Robert Ginn and Lieutenant Sean Ward at the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Police Captain Justin Hammond, Conneaut Police Department Detective Taylor Cleveland, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Mexican authorities. Because of this case, authorities in Mexico took action against various individuals involved in exploiting some of the children in the photos, according to the press release.
O’Toole said Lautanen’s wife resides in Mexico, so the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office does not have jurisdiction over her at this time.
Judge Marianne Sezon, who heard the case, revoked Lautanen’s bond and ordered him taken into custody after he was found guilty, according to the release.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 1 at 8 a.m., according to court records.
O’Toole said she wants the court to sentence Lautanen to an amount of time that is justified. How long a prison sentence Lautanen receives depends on whether or not some counts are merged, she said.
Some of the counts may be merged for sentencing because they are the same act, allied offenses or part of a continuing course of conduct, O’Toole said.
“We will request that he receive a tough sentence,” O’Toole said.
