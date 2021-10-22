JEFFERSON — A jury found an Ashtabula man not guilty Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, but guilty of felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
Dorian J. Mills, 19, is being held in the county jail awaiting sentencing on Dec. 27 by Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder.
Police said Mills fired a gun on Jan. 13 that grazed a 17-year-old’s head at about 10:30 p.m. outside a house in the 1700 block of West Prospect Road in Ashtabula.
The victim said he was outside when he heard a couple of gunshots and two people ran off, police said. The victim then realized he had been shot. When paramedics arrived, he was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center for a head wound.
Police arrested Mills, then 18 years old, and transported him to the Justice Center in Ashtabula, where he spent the night.
Mills’ case was bound over to an Ashtabula County grand jury, which indicted him on two counts of attempted murder, first-degree felonies, three counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $50,000 property of surety or property.
