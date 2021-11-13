CONNEAUT — Junior Achievement of Ashtabula County is in need of volunteers for our Conneaut Middle School programs beginning Tuesday.
Volunteers will need to be available for five lessons (one lesson per week). By volunteering for JA and teaching its programs, mentors can be in the classroom during work hours and share their experiences that inspire young people to pursue their dreams. For additional information on becoming a JAAC volunteer, click the link below, or email anthony.pascarella@ja.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.