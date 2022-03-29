GIRARD — A team from Ashtabula County Technical and Career campus was the winner of the 13th annual Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley Titan Virtual Business Challenge.
This year’s Titan event was held virtually, with 32 registered teams, representing Austintown Fitch High School, A-Tech, Jefferson Area High School, Lordstown High School, Mineral Ridge High School, NEO Impact Academy, and Pymatuning Valley High School.
The top three teams also will be offered entry to the national JA Titan Business Challenge competition, set for May 18-19.
Team members Richard Terry and Andrew Lindsay from A-Tech took home the first-place title. Each player received a $750 scholarship.
Finishing in second place was a team from Pymatuning Valley High School. Students Conner Simonic, Tylar Reynolds and Zachary Benton were each awarded a $500 scholarship.
In third place, each winning a $250 scholarship, was a team from A-Tech, which included Kaycee Spears, Giovanni Rivera, and Christian Nieves.
Consolation Prize winning teams (4th, 5th, and 6th place) from Lordstown High School and A-Tech, were awarded $25 gift cards.
4th Place- Lordstown High School (Alex Sherry, Jacob Fleming, Jeffery Daniels).
5th Place — A-Tech (Gavin Ryan, James Roux, Christopher Devine).
6th Place- A-Tech (Erik Deary, Reese Fuller, Michael Clark).
Next year’s Titan Challenge will held be in-person at Youngstown State University. Scholarships were provided by Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley.
