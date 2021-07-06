As temperatures rose into the high 80s tourists and residents looked for a place to cool off and enjoy the last day of the Independence Day holiday weekend.
The parking lots at Breakwater Beach at Geneva State Park were completely full by 1 p.m. on Monday and grassy areas along the road leading to the parking lot were filling up with cars.
“The weekend has been one of the busiest I’ve ever seen. It is great having everybody back out,” said Owen Myer, who runs The North Coast Output at Breakwater Beach.
He said the season got started slowly with chilly early June weather, but is now moving along well. Myer said a lot of people are having six-hour cookouts on a grassy area just south of Breakwater Beach.
Myer rents paddle boats and kayaks to park visitors and said a hot dog vendor is now active at the site as well. He said the “megalodon” has been an extremely popular rental for families visiting the beach.
The “megalodon” is a 15-foot paddle board that can accommodate as many as five people.
“Some families use it as a team building exercise and others use it as diving board for their children,” he said.
Traffic was still busy in Geneva-on-the-Lake after a successful fireworks show on Sunday night, said GOTL Mayor Dwayne Bennett. He said new traffic control procedures made the evening easier to handle for visitors.
“We had the traffic out of here in 40 minutes, which is unheard of,” Bennett said.
He said a security company assisted in the traffic control process with about 13 people, which made the process go smoother than other years.
Parking areas along The Strip were busy on Monday afternoon with many people staying over after a weekend in the village. He said there has been a growing trend of holiday visitors arriving on a Thursday and staying through Monday.
Alexa and Brandon Hart, owners of Harbor Yak, reported a very busy weekend.
“The river is insane. The amount of boats is amazing. People are trying to escape and enjoy some time on the lake,” Brandon Hart said.
Alexa Hart said they have three time slots for water rental equipment and almost all of them were booked for the weekend.
Parks along the lake were packed with cars and beaches were busy on Monday afternoon. A small lagoon on the western end of Lake Shore Park was busy with jet skiers, sunbathers and people relaxing under tents.
The parking lot at Conneaut Township Park was packed and boats hovered along the west side of Conneaut Harbor. The parking area at public dock was also packed with boat trailers.
Also in Conneaut former residents were back in town and passing on childhood traditions to their own children. Greg and Mark Haight, both living in Charleston, S.C., grew up in Conneaut and got some vacation time back in their home town.
“We are down here [at Conneaut Township Park] catching crawfish and doing some wholesome family activities,” Greg Haight said.
