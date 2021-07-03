BY SHELLEY TERRY
ASHTABULA — City residents are being urged not to use backyard fireworks because of the danger of injuries — specifically to children — and the potential penalty for breaking Ohio’s fireworks law.
Last year, about 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms for firework-related injuries and 18 people died, according to the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission.
In 2011, a 9-year-old Ashtabula girl who was struck just below her left eye by a piece of falling firework at an illegal neighborhood display, according to Ashtabula Fire Department records.
The person who put on the display was arrested and charged.
“It gets kind of crazy on the Fourth of July,” Ashtabula Fire Chief Shawn Gruber said. “However there are regulations and restrictions in place to make this time of year a safe time for the public.”
In an effort to make this as safe a Fourth of July as possible, the Ashtabula fire and police departments will confiscate any illegal fireworks, and file charges against anyone who discharges fireworks deemed to be illegal by the Ohio State Fire Marshal.
If found guilty, the penalty for illegal discharge of fireworks, which is a misdemeanor, is a fine of up to $1,000 and jail time of up to six months, or both a fine and jail time, according to city ordinance.
The only items that can be used in Ohio are designated “trick and novelty” which smoke, pop, and/or sparkle. Firecrackers and bottle rockets are illegal, according to Ohio law.
The city also has ordinances in place that make the sale of such fireworks illegal.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers account for more than 25 percent of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. For children under 5 years of age, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.
The best way to prevent fireworks-related injuries — do not buy, use or store fireworks of any type, Gruber said.
“Go see a public fireworks display,” he said. “[Tonight] there’s a show in Conneaut and Sunday at Geneva-on-the-Lake.”
