220218-news-mural

Ashtabula Municipal Court Judge Laura DiGiacomo poses in front of a new courtroom mural painted by Cleveland artist, Tessa LeBaron.

 Warren Dillaway | Star Beacon

ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Municipal Court boasts a new, colorful mural depicting Ashtabula County’s green landscape and longest covered bridge.

The mural, painted on the back wall of the courtroom, is the work of artist/painter Tessa LeBaron, of Cleveland.

Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo hosted an unveiling of the new, colorful mural Wednesday in her courtroom. Light refreshments were provided.

This project was entirely funded by the Court’s Special Project Fund, not taxpayers’ money.

Citizens of Ashtabula City, and Ashtabula, Plymouth and Saybrook townships [the court’s jurisdiction] last month voted on the covered bridge design — one of four samples submitted by local artists.

Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you