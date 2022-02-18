ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Municipal Court boasts a new, colorful mural depicting Ashtabula County’s green landscape and longest covered bridge.
The mural, painted on the back wall of the courtroom, is the work of artist/painter Tessa LeBaron, of Cleveland.
Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo hosted an unveiling of the new, colorful mural Wednesday in her courtroom. Light refreshments were provided.
This project was entirely funded by the Court’s Special Project Fund, not taxpayers’ money.
Citizens of Ashtabula City, and Ashtabula, Plymouth and Saybrook townships [the court’s jurisdiction] last month voted on the covered bridge design — one of four samples submitted by local artists.
