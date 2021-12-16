Judge taking Volpi's request to remove GPS under advisement 

JEFFERSON — Thomas L. Volpi, who is facing multiple felony charges in regards to alleged sexual activity with teenage girls, will keep his GPS tracking device on his ankle for the time being, a judge said Wednesday.
Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris heard arguments from both sides before “taking it under advisement,” Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said.
Attorneys for Volpi, a former caterer in Ashtabula, asked the court to remove the tracking device as he’s not a flight risk. Volpi has been out of jail on a $200,000 cash or surety bail since his arraignment in August 2019.
“Even so, the victims were against it,” O’Toole said.
Vlopi’s charges and bond go back to his arraignment before Magistrate Dean F. Topalof in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.
Topalof set Volpi’s bail with the stipulation of having no contact with the victims or any other juveniles, submit to a HIV test and wear a GPS tracking device.
“We have two victims and 39 counts, 12 of which are first-degree felonies,” Topalof said at the time. “We must ensure the public’s safety.”
By 6 p.m. that same day, Volpi had posted bond.
Volpi, now 64, was arrested Aug. 14, 2019 after a grand jury issued a 39-count indictment against him, charging he furnished alcohol, raped and sexually assaulted two underage girls, ages 15 and 17, according to the indictment.
Harris was the judge assigned to the case, which has dragged on for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volpi is charged with 12 counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; 11 counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony; nine counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of furnishing alcohol to underage persons, each a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.
According to the indictment, Volpi “engaged in at least 14 different acts of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl and two acts of sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl.”
The Ashtabula Police Department and Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) investigated the case.
