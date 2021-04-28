ASHTABULA — Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo used a garden hose instead of a gavel Tuesday to help two Ashtabula residents.
DiGiacomo and Court Administrator/Clerk of Court Tonja Amato stumbled upon and extinguished a potentially destructive fire while on their lunch break Tuesday afternoon.
While driving east on East 46th Street, the women noticed the back of a house in the 1800 block was engulfed in flames.
They parked the car a couple houses down and ran to alert the people inside and called 911.
After Amato called 911, she alerted neighbors to the fire and to see if anyone was inside the house.
She discovered a mother and a young child were inside.
The mother, who works nights, was sleeping and unaware of the fire. Both mother and child vacated the home safely.
In the meantime, DiGiacomo grabbed a neighbor’s garden hose and successfully extinguished the flames just minutes before the Ashtabula Fire Department arrived on scene.
Firefighters said the fire only damaged the siding on the back of the house. The women’s quick thinking and action helped avoid a potential disaster.
