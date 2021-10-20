JEFFERSON — A global plea agreement that would have resolved Joshua Gurto’s two pending criminal cases has been rejected by Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court Judge Marianne Sezon after a hearing last week.
Sezon’s order, filed on Tuesday, states that a detailed judgement entry describing the court’s reasoning for rejecting the plea has been filed under seal, and will remain under seal until the disposition of both cases or another court order is filed.
The decision comes 10 days before the cases are scheduled to go to trial.
A closed hearing took place last Thursday for Sezon to hear from the state relating to why she should accept the plea deal. Before the hearing, Sezon ordered the state to make investigators, victims and family members of victims available at the event. Following the closed hearing, Sezon said if the deal was not accepted, the rape and aggravated burglary trial would take place first, on Oct. 29.
“It’s the judge’s right to accept or reject the plea agreement,” Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said on Tuesday. “We were hoping to resolve the case, but it is set for trial and we will, at this time, proceed accordingly.”
Gurto is facing a pair of criminal cases. In one, he has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Gurto is accused of raping and killing a 13-month-old child. In an unrelated case, Gurto has been charged with one count of rape and two counts of aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
