Judge orders competency exam for man accused in fatal beating 

JEFFERSON — A 24-year-old Ashtabula man accused of beating his 41-year-old girlfriend to death will be examined to determine whether he’s competent to stand trial.
Last month, a grand jury indicted Michael Ramirez Cuevas on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in the death of Jacqueline Pagan Flores of Ashtabula. Cuevas has pleaded not guilty on both counts.
Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon ordered Forensic Psychiatric Center of Northeast Ohio to do the evaluation and prepare a written statement to be given to the court. A competency hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 22 in Sezon’s courtroom.
Sezon also appointed Supreme Court certified Spanish language interpreter Marcia Loebick to appear at all hearings for Cuevas. The court also appointed attorney Margaret Brunarski to represent him.
Police said when they arrived on Aug. 5 at an apartment in Woodman Avenue Estates in Ashtabula, Flores was unconscious, bruised and bleeding.
She died the next day at the hospital.
Ramirez Cuevas also reportedly struck Flores’ 12-year-old son, according to police.
At the time of the beating, Ramirez Cuevas was out on bond for domestic violence and child endangering.
He’s being held in the Ashtabula County jail on a $750,000 cash, surety or property bond, jail officials said.
