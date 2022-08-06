JEFFERSON — Youth will be on display one day earlier than usual this year — the day before the start of the Ashtabula County Fair.
The Junior Fair Youth Parade and Royal Court Crowning will take place at 5 p.m. Monday — one day before the fair officially begins.
“It’s due to scheduling,” said Abbey Averill, Ohio State University Extension program assistant.
In the past, the parade and crowning of fair royalty took place on Tuesday, the first night of the fair.
Candidates for fair king, queen, prince and princess are traditionally escorted around the grandstand racetrack in vehicles, as they participate in the youth parade. That will remain the same, Averill said.
The process starts in July, when contestants applyand appear before a panel of three judges for an interview.
At the end of the day, the king, queen, prince and princess are chosen and kept a secret until they are crowned at the fair.
The candidates are judged on their activities, both at the fair and outside the fair, community service and their overall presentation, including how they dress, poise and posture, and how well they respond to the questions, according to the Fair Board.
The parade always boasts a host of floats, the Jefferson Area High School marching band, baton twirlers, dancers, 4-H and FFA members and a variety of vehicles.
There will be no admission charge for the Monday night festivities, so everyone is invited to come out and cheer on the youth of Ashtabula County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.