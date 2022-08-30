ASHTABULA — U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) took a tour of Harbor Yak on Ferry Road Tuesday morning to get a first-hand look at where and how the federal funds he secured last spring will help Ashtabula.
Joyce, who represents the state's 14th District, attained more than $3 million for Ashtabula County projects, including $460,000 to rebuild and pave Ferry Drive in Ashtabula.
"It's nice to see Harbor Yak succeeding," Joyce said. "It's a shame we couldn't fix [Ferry Drive] sooner. I'm glad the money is going to fix the problem."
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said this project would not have been possible without this funding source and city officials are grateful.
“I want to thank Congressman Joyce, his staff and especially Eddy Eckart of the Ashtabula County Port Authority, who spearheaded the application for us,” Timonere said. “Harbor Yak has diversified their operations allowing them to be open all year and we have other opportunities for the former Coast Guard Station. This is part of the reason Ferry Drive is so important."
Brandon and Alexa Hart, owners of Harbor Yak, led the tour of their facilities, which included the city manager, City Council Vice President Michael Speelman, Ward 1 Council person Kym Foglio, Ward 4 Council person Jodi Mills and Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines DiGiacomo.
"Our harbor is amazing and calm because the breakwall stops all the wave action," Brandon Hart said. "We have a really special harbor ... we see bald eagles, osprey and deer."
The Harts said they annually serve about 4,500 people who enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding and other water sports.
About 1,000 people launch their personal watercraft from Harbor Yak, mostly people from Pittsburgh, Erie and Youngstown, he said.
"We opened in 2017, and this location [the old Coast Guard Station] has given us the opportunity to grow," Alexa Hart said. "People tell us all the time that it's their favorite place to paddle."
Timonere said he believes the Ferry Drive project will start in spring 2023. The project encompasses demolition of the bumpy, wet, concrete road, drainage work and then asphalt, he said.
Mills told Alexa Hart that she's "so happy" for her.
"It's been a journey," Alexa Hart said. "We are really looking forward to the future."
As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Joyce said he takes seriously the responsibility to not only scrutinize federal spending, but also direct it where it’s needed most back home.
“I was proud to submit these important funding requests last year and have fought for them ever since," he said. "I look forward to having these tax dollars returned to northeast Ohio and enjoy seeing the positive impact they have in our communities.”
