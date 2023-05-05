Staff report
In April, U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce, who represents Ashtabula County in Congress, announced the relaunch of the Congressional Nursing Caucus.
Joyce serves as one of the co-chairs of the caucus, which is dedicated to advancing policies to support the 4.2 million registered nurses in the United States, according to a press release from his office.
“As the husband of a nurse, I know firsthand that the millions of men and women working throughout the Unites States as nurses are the backbone of our nation’s healthcare system,” Joyce said in the release. “I am incredibly proud to once again serve as the co-chair of the Congressional Nursing Caucus, working alongside a strong team of bipartisan leaders who are determined to help address the challenges facing America’s nursing workforce. At a time when our country faces a nursing workforce shortage, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, legislators on both sides of the aisle must come together to advance commonsense solutions to bolster the workforce and encourage more Americans to enter this critically important profession.”
The caucus is a bipartisan group made up of more than 40 members of congress.
During this term of congress, the caucus will prioritize addressing the national nursing shortage, bolster the workforce pipeline, and provide nurses with resources and tools to serve their patients.
“Our health care system needs and relies on the care and dedication of nurses,” caucus co-chair Rep. Suzanne Bonamici said in the press release. “Nurses need our support, especially when it comes to growing the workforce. I’m pleased to co-chair the bipartisan Congressional Nursing Caucus to help elevate the voice of nurses and advance policies that lead to better health and wellness.”
This year marks the first time the caucus has had a registered nurse and former nurse in its leadership, with vice-chairs Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and Congresswoman Jennifer Kiggans respectively.
“Nurses are leaders in our communities and deserve meaningful support at every stage of their education, training, and careers,” Underwood said in the release. “As a registered nurse, I couldn’t be more excited to continue my advocacy for nurses and serve as vice chair of the Congressional Nursing Caucus. We must make robust investments to grow the nursing workforce and make sure every nurse can practice to the full extent of their training and education, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to support nurses as they provide high-quality clinical care, engage in policy advocacy, and lead in their communities in Illinois and across the country.”
“Caring for our Greatest Generation as a primary care geriatric nurse practitioner is a true privilege,” Kiggans said in the release. “I’m proud to continue my work to provide patients with access to quality, affordable healthcare by leading this bipartisan caucus with Representatives Joyce, Bonamici, and Underwood. It’s a privilege to use my position in Congress to be an advocate for my fellow nurses. Supporting the more than four million Americans who make up our nation’s nursing workforce directly impacts the future health of our country. I’m excited to get to work!”
On April 19, the quartet reintroduced a bill to increase access to healthcare, improve quality of care and lower costs by removing barriers in federal law preventing Advance Practice Registered Nurses from performing certain actions.
“Nurses are on the frontlines of the effort to ensure that Americans have access to the healthcare they need, but outdated federal restrictions are limiting patients’ access to care,” Joyce said in a press release announcing the bill. “By removing these unnecessary federal barriers that prevent Advanced Practice Registered Nurses from carrying out their duties, our bipartisan bill will increase access to care and strengthen patient choice. That’s why I am proud to join this effort with my colleagues to expand access to care, lower patient costs, and ensure every Ohioan can receive services from the healthcare provider of their choice.”
