Staff report
U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio), who represents Ashtabula County, has been appointed as the chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security.
“Each day, our brave Customs and Border Protection agents are faced with increased challenges to secure our nation’s borders, stop illegal crossings, and prevent illicit substances, such as fentanyl, from flowing into our country,” Joyce said in a press release.
Joyce, who represents Ohio’s 14th District, said that the committee must increase focus on securing the the southern border, and also focus on other parts of the department, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to ensure the Department receives the necessary funds and oversight to keep our homeland safe and effectively carry out its mission,” he said.
Joyce is also one of five Republicans named to the House Ethics Committee.
“The Members on this committee will work to build trust among the American people and will ensure Members of Congress are held to a standard worthy of their title,” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said in a press release announcing the appointments to the committee.
