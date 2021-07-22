The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be making $15 million available for fisheries on the Great Lakes that experienced economic loss from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from Congressman Dave Joyce’s office.
The state of Ohio will receive $2.6 million of those funds, according to the release.
“COVID-19 inflicted significant economic damage across a number of different industries, including fisheries in the Great Lakes region,” Joyce, the co-chair of the House Great Lakes Task Force, said in the statement.
Great Lakes fisheries support 75,000 jobs, according to the statement.
“It’s critical that they receive the assistance they need to recover from the pandemic so that they can continue to be economic drivers in our communities and support the national treasure that is the Great Lakes system,” Joyce said. “I applaud NOAA for awarding this much-needed funding and look forward to continuing to support their efforts to help our nation’s fisheries, tribes, and commercial and recreational fishing industries.”
Once Ohio’s plan for the funds is approved, area fishery participants should work with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Division to check their eligibility, according to the release.
The funds are part of an appropriations bill Joyce voted for in December, according to the release.
