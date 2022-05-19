JEFFERSON — Joining H.A.N.D.S. will be gathering again to worship the Lord with prayers for Ashtabula County.
The prayer initiative began in January of 2020 to pray for Ashtabula County families, youth, schools and specific communities.
“We need to lift up our great county during this time of extreme hardship for so many of our family and friends,” said Janie Gildersleeve, organizer. “We need to remember our new graduates as they make life-impacting decisions. We need to remember our a-bit-weary teachers and school leaders.”
Joining H.A.N.D.S. is a non-denominational, short time of prayer for local communities. The prayer gatherings last about an hour. No snacks or coffee, no offering or group officers.
Please consider choosing one or both upcoming events to join in prayer for Ashtabula County.
• Tuesday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Jefferson Community Church of God in Christ, 1381 Route 167, Jefferson (right across from the A-Tech campus entrance)
• Wednesday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. at The Ridge Nazarene Church, Geneva campus, 710 Centennial St., Geneva.
For additional information, email: janie.gildersleeve@gmail.com
Call or text 440-812-6629 or go to Facebook page: Joining HANDS-Prayers for Ashtabula County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.