Former State Rep. John Patterson has been named the USDA State Executive Director of the Farm Service Agency’s Ohio branch.
Patterson served four terms as the state representative for Ohio’s 99th House district. He did not seek re-election in 2020 due to term limits.
Patterson said he is well-known for his work in education, but he also served on the Ohio House’s agriculture committee for eight years, and was ranking member of that committee for four years.
“My job is to help coordinate the initiatives of the administration relative to agriculture, through my position as the state executive director,” he said.
His appointment was announced last week. According to a press release from the White House, the Farm Service Agency’s mission is to equitably serve all farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners. State Executive Directors oversee this work, ensuring the needs of local constituents are met and that USDA resources are distributed equitably and fairly, according to the release.
In a press release, Ohjo Sen. Sherrod Brown applauded Patterson’s appointment.
“This is an excellent choice by the Biden-Harris administration to appoint John Patterson to serve as the State Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency,” Brown said. “John has committed his life to public service and with his years of experience and expertise on ag issues, will work to serve farmers, growers, and producers across Ohio.”
The position is a presidential appointment, and Patterson applied about a year ago, he said.
Patterson starts in the position next week. He said his first priority will be getting to know the staff.
“There are over 200 staff members throughout the state,” Patterson said. “So I need to find out where they are in the process of implementing various farm policies, and they’ll have to bring me up to speed on the local areas’ needs, and what projects they’re working on.
“The overarching component of this is to help institute climate-smart agriculture,” Patterson said. “That is the big push from the administration, climate-smart agriculture. That means we definitely work on water quality, phosphorus in the north, nitrogen flowing south, we work on more effective use of our land.”
Patterson will serve as a liaison between the administration and the people in the field, he said.
“I’m deeply honored and privileged to serve in this capacity,” Patterson said. “I’m proud to represent Ashtabula County in this new endeavor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.