ASHTABULA — A old business is getting a new face come June 1.
Jennifer Acitelli-Stofan will be the new owner of Reese’s Meat and Deli, formerly known as Albino’s Meats and Catering at 2316 Lake Ave., Ashtabula. She’s purchasing the store from longtime owner, Thomas L. Volpi of Ashtabula.
She plans to rename the business Acitelli’s Meat and Deli.
“My goal is to continue to serve the residents of Ashtabula County and beyond by keeping with the tradition of freshly cut meats on a daily basis, deli luncheon meats and cheeses, prepared foods, ethnic specialty items and catering, while providing great customer service and creating a family friendly atmosphere,” she said.
“Some changes customers will notice will be updating and renovating the current layout of the store, giving it a fresh, updated look while creating a pleasant shopping experience.”
Customers will find Acitelli-Stofan working alongside her staff, who will be managed by Jennifer Felt, also of Ashtabula.
Acitelli-Stofan said she’s hand-picked a core group of new employees with strong work ethic, great personable skills and experience working with the public.
“I have a 16 years experience working in food service and catering and have always enjoyed interacting with the public,” she said.
Acitelli-Stofan is married to Paul Stofan and together they have three daughters: Adrianna, Abigail and Jessica, son-in-law, Brian, and a granddaughter, Penelope.
“My husband and I were born to longtime residents of Ashtabula, James (Bette) Acitelli and Maynard (Elaine) Stofan,” she said. “Customers will see them working at the deli, as well from time to time.”
Stofan is grateful for the guidance and support she received from her husband, family, friends and her Uncle John Ginatos, who all helped make her dream possible.
Hours of operation will continue to be 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and during the summer months (June - August) Sunday from 11a.m. to 4 p.m.
