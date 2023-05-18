JEFFERSON — The village is planting 17 Hot Wings Tatarian maple trees on residents’ tree lawns.
Administrator Pat Martuccio said the small ornamental trees produce beautiful scarlet red samaras (helicopters) for about six weeks every summer, giving it an appearance of being in bloom.
“It’ll look like Christmas in July,” he said.
In the spring, clusters of yellow-white flowers cover the tree after the leaves appear. Fall leaf color transforms from orange-red on the outside of the tree to yellow in the middle.
Hot Wings also have strong branches, making them less prone to storm breakage than other Tatarian maples.
They don’t get very tall — about 15 to 18 feet — so they won’t need trimmed under utility wires, Martuccio said.
The tree planting comes after Aqua Ohio replaced nearly 3,000 linear feet of water main on South Chestnut Street.
Company officials said the $1 million project replaced some water mains thought to be 115 years old.
The main was increased from 6-inch diameter to 8-inch to assure adequate supply and flow, especially for high demand events like fire fighting, Aqua officials said.
Four fire hydrants were removed, 10 were installed in locations coordinated with Martuccio.
Recently, workers replaced the sidewalks along South Chestnut Street.
Workers will restore lawns when the weather gets warm enough for grass seed to sprout, officials said.
