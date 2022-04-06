JEFFERSON — Two police officers were hired Monday evening after a lengthy discussion during a Jefferson Village Council meeting.
Jeremiah Polz was hired as a full-time detective/patrolman, after serving as a part-time officer, and Jeremy Cusano was hired as a part-time patrolman.
The recommendations were made by Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl, but Councilman John Szewczyk moved to table the resolution because he had more questions regarding Polz. Szewczyk, who serves as chairman of the council’s safety committee, was not involved in the interview process.
Szewyczk said it has been past practice for the safety committee chairman to be part of the hiring process.
Diehl, who became mayor in December after the resignation of former mayor Judy Maloney, said hiring is the job of the executive branch and didn’t feel it was necessary for hiring an officer.
Diehl said a committee would more likely be used for a department head hiring.
After further discussion, the motion to table was defeated after a 3-3 vote was broken by the mayor. Diehl then asked if anyone had any questions regarding the candidates.
“I am perfectly comfortable with both candidates and my recommendation won’t change,” Diehl said.
Polz said he has been a police officer in numerous communities and also teaches police classes.
Szewcyzk asked Polz if he had any blemishes on his record that he would like to discuss. Diehl and Polz then explained a misdemeanor incident when Polz was 18 years old.
Szewczyk also questioned Polz’s work with the U.S. Coast Guard. After the questioning, Council unanimously voted to hire both officers.
In other business
• Council approved a resolution regarding the replacement of 12 culverts. Jefferson Village Manager Pasquale Martuccio said the project will be funded by about $290,000 in grant money.
He said if material expenses continue to rise during the bidding process the village may have to pay more than originally intended. He said, however, that the grants have greatly reduced the cost of the project.
• Martuccio said the village engineer, CT Consultants, is reviewing the best way to fix Falcon Drive where the road has deteriorated quicker than expected. He said the village hopes to also straighten out a curve in the road.
He said if the village does some of the work they may be able to gain points on a Public Works project grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.